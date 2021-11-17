EU to aim for rapid deployment force without US assets by 2025

BRUSSELS, Nov 16: The European Union is considering a joint military force of up to 5,000 troops by 2025 to intervene in a range of crises and without relying on the United States, according to a draft plan.

The "EU Rapid Deployment Capacity" should be made up of land, sea and air components that could be swapped in and out of any standing force, depending on the crisis, according to the confidential 28-page document dated Nov. 9 and seen by Reuters.

EU foreign and defence ministers began debating the plan on Monday evening in Brussels and continued on Tuesday, aiming to settle on a final document by March next year.

EU presidency chair Slovenia told reporters that government reactions were positive, but noted the traditional divide between EU states focused on Russia and those worried about terror attacks and instability on the bloc's southern flank. "First impressions are quite good. Of course we need some fine tuning," said Matej Tonin, Slovenia's defence minister.

Two decades after EU leaders first agreed to set up a 50,000-60,000-strong force but failed to make it operational, the draft strategy by the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is the most concrete effort to create a standalone military force that does not rely on U.S. assets. -REUTERS









