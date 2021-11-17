Video
'Players are not machines,' says Indian T20 captain Sharma

Published : Wednesday, 17 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

NEW DELHI, NOV 16: Indian T20 skipper Rohit Sharma said Tuesday his players were "not machines" and needed rest, ahead of an imminent encounter with New Zealand on home turf just days after the World Cup.
New Zealand's tour begins with the first of three Twenty20 internationals on Wednesday, only three days after the Kiwis lost in the Dubai tournament's final.
The matches are spread across three Indian cities and wrap up just four days before Tests in Kanpur (Nov 25-29) and Mumbai (Dec 3-7).
"Workload management is very important to us. Players are not machines. Taking time off is necessary," Sharma said at a virtual press conference, with India's new coach Rahul Dravid at his side.
"Some players who have been playing for long need to be rested to remain fresh. We want all our boys to be mentally fresh for the challenges ahead," he added.
Indian Test captain Virat Kohli has opted out of the T20 series and will also miss the first Test.
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is also unavailable for the short-format matches
but will return for the Kanpur encounter.    -AFP


