Wednesday, 17 November, 2021, 4:02 AM
Home Sports

Basketball C’ship

Winning start for India

Published : Wednesday, 17 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

India got off to a winning start in the Bangabandhu sixth South Asian Basketball Championship beating the Maldives by 88-31 points held on Tuesday at Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium in the city's Mirpur.
The winners' clearly dominated the play by taking by 54-12 points lead in the first half.
In the day's match, Amritpaul Singh was the highest scorer with 18 points while Amjyot Singh Gill and Vishesh Bhriguvanshi supported him with 12 and 10 points respectively for India.
Ibrahim Naseem and Hussain Haleem caged five points each for the Maldives.
Meanwhile, two matches will be held tomorrow (Wednesday) with Sri Lanka taking on India at 9 am and Bangladesh face the Maldives at 11 am at the same venue.
Apart from Bangladesh, three more countries-- India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives-- are taking part in the championship, sponsored by DBL Ceramics and organised by Bangladesh Basketball Federation.     -BSS


