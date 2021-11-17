Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 17 November, 2021, 4:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

22nd Asian Archery

Bangladesh reach recurve mixed doubles final for first time 

Published : Wednesday, 17 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90

Bangladeh Archery Secretary cheears with Diya & Rubel. photo: BAF

Bangladeh Archery Secretary cheears with Diya & Rubel. photo: BAF

Bangladesh archery team beat their Indian counterpart by 5-4 set points by setting the final clash with Korea in the recurve mixed doubles event of the ongoing 22nd Asian Archery Championship held on Thursday at Bangladesh Army Stadium in the city.
The final of this event will be held on Friday (November 19) at the same venue.  
After a keenly contested semifinal match in the last event on the fourth day, the Bangladesh team comprising Hakim Ahmed Rubel and Diya Siddique pair ensured Bangladesh's ticket of final beating their Indian pair Ankita Vokt and Kapil to reach the final of this event of Asian Archery Championship for the first time.
Bangladesh will fight for the bronze medal in the men's team event to be held today (Wednesday).
Earlier, on the day, The Bangladesh team comprising Ruman Sana, Hakim Ahmed Rubel and Ram Krishno Shaha moved to the quarterfinal final in the 1/8 elimination round of recurve men's team event after getting bye and reached the last four stage after beating Uzbekistan by 6-0 sets.
In the semi-finals, Bangladesh fought neck to neck with India and drew 4-4 in the first round.
Later, each player of both the teams shot one arrow and the score line ended equal 27-27. As both the teams scored 27,India were declared the winners' as their players' arrows were closer to the target.
In the recurve women's teamevent, Bangladesh (Diya Siddique, Beauty Roy and Nasrin Akter) advanced to the semifinal by defeating Uzbekistan 5-3 in the quarter-finals. Bangladesh however lost to Korea by 6-0 sets in the last four stages.
In the compound women's team event, Bangladesh (Shamoly Roy, Suma Biswas and Bonna Akter) lost to Iran 226-227 in the quarter final.
In the compound men's team event, Bangladesh got by in the elimination round of 1/8 match and advanced to the quarter final. In the quarter final, Bangladesh defeated Iran 229-228 and moved to the semi-finals. Bangladesh however lost to Korea by 6-0 set in the semifinal.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh lost to Iran 156-154 in the compound mixed doubles quarterfinal.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Djokovic opens Finals bid with win over Ruud
Neymar ruled out of Argentina clash with thigh pain
Gerrard 'hungry' for first match as Aston Villa boss
Sabalenka out of WTA Finals after Sakkari's epic win
England qualify for World Cup with 10-goal rout of San Marino
Italy in WC play-offs after Northern Ireland stalemate
'Players are not machines,' says Indian T20 captain Sharma
Bangladesh rest Mushfiqur for Pakistan T20s


Latest News
DU authority asks public not to enter campus unnecessarily
45th death anniversary of Maulana Bhasani Wednesday
India wants more trade with Bangladesh: Doraiswami
UK announces £18m new funding to end child marriage in Bangladesh, 11 other countries
Bangladesh receives 1.5 mn doses of AstraZeneca from KSA as gift
Non-submission of report on money laundering by e-commerce firms irks HC
30 sacks of govt rice seized in Faridpur
Take great caution in use of Facebook, Internet: IGP urges women
Workers enforce strike over bus fare hike at Mirpur
5 burnt in Jhalakathi oil tanker blast die in Dhaka
Most Read News
DPDC organises a medical webinar marking the World Diabetes Day
2,800 metres of current net seized from Halda
Vision and valour of Sheikh Hasina embed pride for Bangladesh
Hasan Azizul Haque no more
4IR at higher education in Digital Bangladesh
4 die, 234 infected in 24 hours
Serbia stunned Portugal 2-1
COP 26 and climate change politics: Unequivocal failure
Khaleda’s family applies to govt  for her treatment abroad
India extends ban on Islamic preacher Zakir Naik’s NGO by five years
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft