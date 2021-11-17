Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 17 November, 2021, 4:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

New faces called up to make new start: Minhajul Abedin

Published : Wednesday, 17 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84

New faces called up to make new start: Minhajul Abedin

New faces called up to make new start: Minhajul Abedin

Minhajul Abedin Nannu, the chief selector of the national team selection panel of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), believes that new players who are called up in the Tigers T20 could usher a turnaround from the disastrous T20 World Cup.
Bangladesh called up six players including four new faces for the three-match T20 International series against Pakistan, scheduled to begin on November 19.
The sweeping changes were made in response to the disappointing performances in the just concluded World Cup where Bangladesh failed to register any victory in the Super 12s. They also experienced a shock defeat to Scotland before making the Super 12s with a win against Oman and Papua New Guinea.
"We had to bring some changes to make a turnaround in the upcoming series as we had a disastrous World Cup campaign," Abdein said on Tuesday.
"We had called up some new faces for making a new start. l hope those who got the call up are well prepared for the international arena. They trained while playing for HP. We are hopeful that they will do well,'' he added.
Opening batsman Najmul Hossain Shanto and leg-spinner Aminul Islam returned to the national fold while the four new faces were batsmen Saif Hassan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, wicket-keeper batsman Akbar Ali and pace Shohidul Islam.
Opener Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar and fast bowler Rubel Hossain, who didn't play any game in the World Cup were dropped while allrounders Shakib Al Hasan and Mohammad Saifuddin were unavailable due to injuries.
The other missing player from the Bangladesh's World Cup squad was Mushfiqur Rahim who was rested according to chief selector MInhajul Abedin.
"Mushfiqur did not ask for rest and there was no such discussion with him. We have decided to rest him after consulting with the team management. He is our key player. Since Tamim Iqbal is not available in the Test series, we need to keep him refreshed. Moreover we have back-to-back Test series against Pakistan and New Zealand."     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Djokovic opens Finals bid with win over Ruud
Neymar ruled out of Argentina clash with thigh pain
Gerrard 'hungry' for first match as Aston Villa boss
Sabalenka out of WTA Finals after Sakkari's epic win
England qualify for World Cup with 10-goal rout of San Marino
Italy in WC play-offs after Northern Ireland stalemate
'Players are not machines,' says Indian T20 captain Sharma
Bangladesh rest Mushfiqur for Pakistan T20s


Latest News
DU authority asks public not to enter campus unnecessarily
45th death anniversary of Maulana Bhasani Wednesday
India wants more trade with Bangladesh: Doraiswami
UK announces £18m new funding to end child marriage in Bangladesh, 11 other countries
Bangladesh receives 1.5 mn doses of AstraZeneca from KSA as gift
Non-submission of report on money laundering by e-commerce firms irks HC
30 sacks of govt rice seized in Faridpur
Take great caution in use of Facebook, Internet: IGP urges women
Workers enforce strike over bus fare hike at Mirpur
5 burnt in Jhalakathi oil tanker blast die in Dhaka
Most Read News
DPDC organises a medical webinar marking the World Diabetes Day
2,800 metres of current net seized from Halda
Vision and valour of Sheikh Hasina embed pride for Bangladesh
Hasan Azizul Haque no more
4IR at higher education in Digital Bangladesh
4 die, 234 infected in 24 hours
Serbia stunned Portugal 2-1
COP 26 and climate change politics: Unequivocal failure
Khaleda’s family applies to govt  for her treatment abroad
India extends ban on Islamic preacher Zakir Naik’s NGO by five years
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft