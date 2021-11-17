Video
Bangladesh to host 2031 Cricket World Cup jointly with India

Published : Wednesday, 17 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89

Bangladesh will be the co-host of Men's Cricket World Cup in 2031 along with India, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on Tuesday.
Earlier, Bangladesh organized 2011 World Cup along with India and Sri Lanka while they successfully arranged 2014 T20 World Cup.
The ICC also confirmed the 14 host countries of the ICC men's white ball events from 2024-2031. Eleven full members and three associate members have been selected to host two ICC Men's Cricket World Cups, four ICC Men's T20 World Cups and two ICC Men's Champions Trophy events.
In June 2024, the ICC Men's T20 World Cup will go somewhere it has never been before, with USA hosting the event alongside the West Indies, which staged the tournament in 2010.
Eight months later, in February 2025, Pakistan will host the Men's Champions Trophy. It will be the first major global cricket tournament played in Pakistan since 1996 when it hosted the Men's Cricket World Cup alongside India and Sri Lanka.
In 2026, India and Sri Lanka will host the Men's T20 World Cup, before another first-time major event host in 2027.
In October/November 2027, Namibia will host the Men's Cricket World Cup for the first time alongside Zimbabwe and South Africa. South Africa and Zimbabwe last staged the event in 2003.
In October 2028 the T20 World Cup will be played in Australia and New Zealand and 12 months later India will host the Champions Trophy.
In 2030, England will share T20 World Cup hosting duties with Ireland and Scotland. It will be the first time since 1999 that Ireland and Scotland have hosted a major global cricket event.
The final scheduled event, in October-November 2031, will be the Men's Cricket World Cup, played in India and Bangladesh. `    -BSS


