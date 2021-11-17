Video
Writer Hasan Azizul buried on RU campus

Published : Wednesday, 17 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

Noted Bengali litterateur Hasan Azizul Haque was buried on central library premises of Rajshahi University (RU) on Tuesday afternoon following his Namaz-e-Janaza after Zuhr prayers.
RU teachers including vice-chancellor, students, politicians, district administration officials and people of all walks took part at his Namaz-e-Janaza. Body of the Ekushey Padak-winning author was brought to Central Shaheed Minar of the RU at 12:00am for people of all walks to pay their last respect.
District commissioner Abdul Jalil placed floral wreaths on Hasan Azizul's body on behalf of President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Teachers and students of different departments as well as representatives of several social and political organisations of Rajshahi University also placed floral wreaths on the body. The 83-year-old writer breathed his last at his residence in Rajshahi city on Monday night.
Born in Jabgraam in the Burdwan district of West Bengal in 1939, Hasan Azizul Huq completed his post-graduation from Rajshahi University in 1960. He served as a faculty in the Department of Philosophy of the same University from 1973 till 2004.
In his career, Haque won many prestigious awards including the Bangla Academy Literary Award (1970), Ekushey Padak (1999), Ananda Puroshkar (2008), Independence Award (2019), Lekhok Shibir Puroshkar and more in recognition to his literary contribution.



