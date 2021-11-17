Video
Wednesday, 17 November, 2021, 4:01 AM
Inspire new generation with spirit of Liberation War: Mozammel

Published : Wednesday, 17 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Staff Correspondent

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque stressed the need for instilling the spirit of the Liberation War and independence into the mindset of the new generation.
Mozammel Haque came up with the remark while speaking as the chief guest at a discussion meeting of 'Muktijoddha Foundation' at ATN Bangla Auditorium on Tuesday.
"The new generation needs to be told the history of the Liberation War and independence, they have to be properly prepared. We have to tell our children why the struggle for freedom and Liberation War happened," the Liberation War Affairs Minister said.
Expressing deep sorrow over the misrepresentation of history at different times after the assassination of Bangabandhu, he said, "Parents must be aware about their children and they must be told the heroism and sacrifice of the valiant freedom fighters behind our victory."
Regarding the incident of August 15, 1975, he said, "There were many murders in the world but the assassination of Bangabandhu was a little different. Not only Bangabandhu and his family members were killed, there was a conspiracy against the whole nation. And the development of the Bengalis was delayed."
Speaking as a special guest at the discussion, Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, former Media Advisor to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Editor of the Daily Observer, said, "Conspiracies are still going on against the Liberation War and independence of the country. The defeated enemies are still active. All the pro-liberation forces must be united and remain vigilant."
Referring to Bangabandhu's historic speech on March 7 as the best speech in the world, he said Bangabandhu was the best ruler and the best patriot.
Muktijoddha Foundation's founding President and a Sub-Sector Commander of Liberation War Delwar Hossain presided over the function.
Retired Brig Gen Kamrul Islam, senior vice-president of the organization, Muktijoddha Sangsad Kalabagan Thana unit Commander Kamal Mohiuddin, Publicity Secretary Md Sahidul Islam Rana and central member freedom fighter Abdul Mannan also present at the function, among others.


