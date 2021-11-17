

Gen Shafiuddin off to UAE on 2-day official visit

Gen Shafiuddin will hold bilateral meetings with the UAE Chief of Army Staff and discuss bilateral relations and mutual cooperation between the armies of the two countries during the visit, the Inter-Service Public Relations Directorate said in a statement.

Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed will witness the International Dubai Air Show-2021 in Dubai at the invitation of Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces Lt Gen Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi

The Army Chief is scheduled to return home on November 18, the directorate said.





