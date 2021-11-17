Court rejects Bulu’s bail, sends him to jail

A Dhaka court on Tuesday sent industrialist MNH Bulu, to jail after rejecting his bail prayer in a money laundering case.

Judge KM Imrul Kayes of the Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court passed the order after BNS Group Chairman Bulu surrendered before it, seeking bail in the case.

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Inspector Harunur Rashid filed the case with Banani Police Station against 13 people, including Bulu on August 13 last year, said Additional Public Prosecutor Tapash Kumar Paul.







