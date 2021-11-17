Video
Saudi gifts 1.5m doses of C-19 vaccine for BD

Published : Wednesday, 17 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Diplomatic Correspondent

Health Minister Zahid Maleque receives 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine for Covid-19 from Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Issa bin Youssef Al-Dahilan at the state guest house Padma in the capital on Tuesday. photo : Observer

Saudi Arabia has gifted Bangladesh 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine for Covid-19.
Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Issa bin Youssef Al-Dahilan handed over the vaccine to Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Tuesday at the state guest house Padma. Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen was present.
"Bangladesh is a friendly country. Our religion and culture are similar. We are happy to be able to provide the gift of vaccines to the Bangladeshi people," Issa bin Youssef Al-Dahilan said.


