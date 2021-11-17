Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 17 November, 2021, 4:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Cyber bullying against women increasing: IGP

Published : Wednesday, 17 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

The country's women are increasingly becoming victims of cyber bullying, Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed said on Tuesday.
 "Women are the victims of cyber bullying in most cases. It is growing day by day," the IGP said at a function marking the first anniversary of the Police Cyber Support for Women Service at the Hall of Integrity of the Police Headquarters.
The victim and her family know better how bitter life can be because of cyber bullying, he said.
He said that Police Cyber Support for Women Service has been launched to respond to the complaints of the women victims of the digital crime.
Many women have already been provided services through this unit, he added.
He called upon all to take greater caution in the use of the Internet and social media, including Facebook. He advised the users not to give access to any stranger or little-known person without confirmation of identity.
He said that many victims have mentioned about the risk of going out with someone who has been newly acquainted on social media.
"Don't jump into the world of social media without knowing the cyber risks," Benazir cautioned.
He said not only an individual or the society, but also the state is often the victim of cyber bullying.
The police chief thanked the unit for assisting the affected women and solving their problems.
Additional IGs of Police Headquarters, Heads of various units of Police in Dhaka, Senior Police Officers and several women, who got services from Police Cyber Support for Women Service, attended the function.
Not only the individual or the society, but also the state is often the victim, he added.     UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Writer Hasan Azizul buried on RU campus
Dancers perform at the Nabanna Utsab, a traditional festival
Inspire new generation with spirit of Liberation War: Mozammel
Pfizer to allow generic version of C-19 pill in Bangladesh
Gen Shafiuddin off to UAE on 2-day official visit
Court rejects Bulu’s bail, sends him to jail
Saudi gifts 1.5m doses of C-19 vaccine for BD
Cyber bullying against women increasing: IGP


Latest News
DU authority asks public not to enter campus unnecessarily
45th death anniversary of Maulana Bhasani Wednesday
India wants more trade with Bangladesh: Doraiswami
UK announces £18m new funding to end child marriage in Bangladesh, 11 other countries
Bangladesh receives 1.5 mn doses of AstraZeneca from KSA as gift
Non-submission of report on money laundering by e-commerce firms irks HC
30 sacks of govt rice seized in Faridpur
Take great caution in use of Facebook, Internet: IGP urges women
Workers enforce strike over bus fare hike at Mirpur
5 burnt in Jhalakathi oil tanker blast die in Dhaka
Most Read News
DPDC organises a medical webinar marking the World Diabetes Day
2,800 metres of current net seized from Halda
Vision and valour of Sheikh Hasina embed pride for Bangladesh
Hasan Azizul Haque no more
4IR at higher education in Digital Bangladesh
4 die, 234 infected in 24 hours
Serbia stunned Portugal 2-1
COP 26 and climate change politics: Unequivocal failure
Khaleda’s family applies to govt  for her treatment abroad
India extends ban on Islamic preacher Zakir Naik’s NGO by five years
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft