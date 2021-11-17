Cyber bullying against women increasing: IGP

The country's women are increasingly becoming victims of cyber bullying, Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed said on Tuesday.

"Women are the victims of cyber bullying in most cases. It is growing day by day," the IGP said at a function marking the first anniversary of the Police Cyber Support for Women Service at the Hall of Integrity of the Police Headquarters.

The victim and her family know better how bitter life can be because of cyber bullying, he said.

He said that Police Cyber Support for Women Service has been launched to respond to the complaints of the women victims of the digital crime.

Many women have already been provided services through this unit, he added.

He called upon all to take greater caution in the use of the Internet and social media, including Facebook. He advised the users not to give access to any stranger or little-known person without confirmation of identity.

He said that many victims have mentioned about the risk of going out with someone who has been newly acquainted on social media.

"Don't jump into the world of social media without knowing the cyber risks," Benazir cautioned.

He said not only an individual or the society, but also the state is often the victim of cyber bullying.

The police chief thanked the unit for assisting the affected women and solving their problems.

Additional IGs of Police Headquarters, Heads of various units of Police in Dhaka, Senior Police Officers and several women, who got services from Police Cyber Support for Women Service, attended the function.

UNB








