Wednesday, 17 November, 2021, 4:00 AM
Thrust on strong BD-S Korea ties

Published : Wednesday, 17 November, 2021
Staff Correspondent

Playing national anthems of Bangladesh and Korea at the beginning of an event convey the messages of love, compassion and dignity, said speakers on Tuesday. They specifically mentioned the 17th goal of the SDGs and said collaboration between Korea and Bangladesh will strengthen the means of implementation and revitalize the global partnership for sustainable development.
Innovation, Creativity and Entrepreneurship (ICE) Center of the University of Dhaka (DU) organized a Stakeholder Consultation on the upcoming project tiled 'Capacity Building of Universities in Bangladesh to Promote Youth Entrepreneurship (PYE)' on Tuesday at the Senate Hall, University of Dhaka.
The project under the Ministry of Education (MoE) and the Government of Bangladesh (GoB) will be implemented by the University Grant Commission (UGC) and University of Dhaka (DU) in partnership with the Korea Cooperation International Agency (KOICA), other leading public universities and relevant stakeholders.
The overall objective of the project is to improve the environment for potential youth entrepreneurs through the capacity building of Bangladeshi universities on entrepreneurship education. Some of the activities under the project include: curriculum development on entrepreneurship education; capacity development of faculties, professionals, and students; advocacy and awareness initiatives; entrepreneurial roadmap through research, and infrastructural development.
Record of Discussion (RoD) for the project titled 'Capacity Building of Universities in Bangladesh to Promote Youth Entrepreneurship' under the Government-to-Government (G2G) modality was  already signed between the Government of Bangladesh and South Korean Government on January 31, 2021.
An 11 member team of experts of the project management consortium (PMC) comprising Korea Polytechnic University (KPU) and Korea Productivity Center (KPC) is visiting Dhaka to conduct 'Front-end Survey' and develop 'Action Plan' with insights, experience and opinions of relevant stakeholders as part of the project from November 05-18, 2021.
Prof Dr. Akhtaruzzaman, Vice-Chancellor and Chairman, ICE Center, University of Dhaka said by playing the national anthem of Bangladesh and Korea at the beginning of the event conveyed the message of love, compassion and dignity.
Young -Ah Doh, Country Director, Korea Cooperation International Agency (KOICA) in her welcome remarks said this is the first consultation aimed to create an environment to promote youth entrepreneurship in Bangladesh.
Rashedur Rahman, Associate Professor and Executive Director, ICE Center, University of Dhaka and also the moderator of the event, mentioned that effective collaboration among the key stakeholders is critical for an innovation driven entrepreneurial Bangladesh and universities, being the hub of new knowledge and ideas should play the leadership role.
Derik Kim, Project Manager, Project Management Consortium (PMC) introducing the experts group from South Korea and his personal experience as entrepreneur and advocate for sustainable entrepreneurship, expressed his hope that this project will be able to bring all the stakeholder groups from govt., industry, academia and others to one platform to develop an effective entrepreneurship ecosystem in Bangladesh.


