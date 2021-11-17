|
Tangail MP Ekabbar Hossain passes away
Published : Wednesday, 17 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM Count : 92
Awami League (AL) lawmaker from Tangail-7 constituency and Mirzapur Upazila AL president valiant freedom fighter Md Ekabbar Hossain passed away at a city hospital on Tuesday noon. He was 65.
Ekabbar, who had been suffering from various complications including kidney problems, breathed his last at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) around 2:00pm, said Barrister Tahrim Hossain Simant, son of the deceased.
Ekabbar is survived by his wife, two daughters, one son and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death. The lawmaker will be buried at his family graveyard today (Wednesday) after Zohr prayers following a Namaz-e-Janaza at Mini Stadium in Mirzpur of Tangail, sources said.
He was admitted to a hospital in the capital on October 23.
On November 11, he was shifted to the Dhaka CMH, sources at the parliament secretariat added.
Ekabbar Hossain was elected as a Member of Parliament from Tangail-7 (Mirzapur) constituency as an AL nominated candidate in the 2001, 2008, 2014 and 2018 parliamentary elections.