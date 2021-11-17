

Tangail MP Ekabbar Hossain passes away

Ekabbar, who had been suffering from various complications including kidney problems, breathed his last at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) around 2:00pm, said Barrister Tahrim Hossain Simant, son of the deceased.

Ekabbar is survived by his wife, two daughters, one son and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death. The lawmaker will be buried at his family graveyard today (Wednesday) after Zohr prayers following a Namaz-e-Janaza at Mini Stadium in Mirzpur of Tangail, sources said.

He was admitted to a hospital in the capital on October 23.

On November 11, he was shifted to the Dhaka CMH, sources at the parliament secretariat added.

Ekabbar Hossain was elected as a Member of Parliament from Tangail-7 (Mirzapur) constituency as an AL nominated candidate in the 2001, 2008, 2014 and 2018 parliamentary elections.









