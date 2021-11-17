8,000-metre fishing net seized from Halda

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 16: Hathazari upazila administration seized around 8,000 metres of illegal fishing net laid in the Halda River on Tuesday by poachers to catch brood fish ahead of spawning.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mohammad Shahidul Alam conducted the operation from 4 pm to 6 pm on Tuesday.

UNO Mohammad Shahidul Alam said, 'an 8,000-meter-long net was seized during a search operation from Nayahat on the Halda river to Kalurghat bridge. Illegal fishermen were able to anticipate the operation based on specific information and escaped by dropping their nets.

