

Khaleda’s family applies to govt for her treatment abroad

A member of Khaleda Zia family told the media that doctors had advised to take her abroad for immediate treatment, so they had applied to the Home Ministry.

Home Minister's Private Secretary Dewan Mahbubur Rahman confirmed the report and said, "On Thursday, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's brother Shamim Iskander submitted an application to the Home Minister. The Home Ministry has forwarded the application to the Law Ministry for legal opinion."

After being admitted to a private hospital in Dhaka for six days, Khaleda has been kept in CCU under close observation since Sunday night.

BNP leader Khaleda Zia

returned home on November 8 after undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Dhaka.

But before the week was over, she was admitted to the hospital again on Saturday November 13 and is now being kept in CCU.

76-year-old Khaleda has been suffering from various complications including arthritis, diabetes, high blood pressure, kidney and lung problems for a long time.

A few months ago, the government had raised legal issues while rejecting the application from Khaleda Zia's family.

At the time, Law Minister Anisul Haque said, Khaleda Zia was released after suspending her sentence by an executive order of the government in a corruption case. In that process, the government cannot allow her to go abroad.







