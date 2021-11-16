Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 November, 2021, 1:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Biden, Xi set to hold critical talks

US-China Summit Today

Published : Tuesday, 16 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

US President Joe Biden will tell Chinese leader Xi Jinping at a virtual meeting on Monday meant to reduce the chances of a superpower conflict that China must "play by the rules of the road" like a responsible nation, a senior US administration official said.
The video dialogue, initiated by Biden and expected by the United States to run for several hours on Monday evening, Washington time, will be about setting terms for future US-China competition, the official told reporters.
Both sides hope the most extensive talks between the leaders since Biden became president in January will make the relationship less acrimonious.
The United States and China, the world's biggest economies, disagree on the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, Beijing's expanding nuclear arsenal and its stepped-up pressure on Taiwan, among other issues.
"This is an opportunity for President Biden to tell President Xi directly that he expects him to play by the rules of the road, which
    is what other responsible nations do," the US official told reporters, citing a litany of US concerns, including China's economic "coercion" of US allies and alleged human rights abuses.
Biden is focused on writing those rules "in a way that is favorable to our interests and our values and those of our allies and partners", the official said, adding that talks with China must be "substantive and not symbolic".
"This is not a meeting where we expect deliverables to be coming out," the official added.
US officials have played down the possibility of progress on trade, where China is lagging in a commitment to buy $200 billion more in US goods and services. Not on Biden's agenda are US tariffs on Chinese goods that Beijing and business groups hope to be scaled back.
The official declined to answer questions on whether the United States will send officials to the Beijing Winter Olympics in February. Activists and US lawmakers have urged the Biden administration to boycott the Olympics.
'DEEP SUSPICION'
Xi, looking ahead to the Games and a Communist Party Congress next year where he is expected to secure an unprecedented third term, is also keen to avoid heightened tensions with the United States, while pushing back over the Taiwan issue.
"The Taiwan question is the ultimate red line of China," the Global Times, a tabloid published by the ruling Communist Party's People's Daily, wrote in a Monday editorial.
Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular briefing on Monday: "It is hoped that the United States and China will meet each other halfway, strengthen dialogue and cooperation, effectively manage differences, properly handle sensitive issues, and explore ways of mutual respect and peaceful coexistence."
Xi and Biden last week outlined competing visions, with Biden stressing the U.S. commitment to a "free and open Indo-Pacific," which Washington says faces increasing Chinese "coercion", while Xi warned against a return to Cold War tensions.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
A watered-down COP26 deal as Delhi chokes
Air pollution in Europe still killing 300,000 a year
Unauthorized parked cars, that too in double rows
Global powers urged to go further after UN climate deal
Khaleda’s family applies to govt  for her treatment abroad
Biden, Xi set to hold critical talks
KSA grants citizenship to ‘talented’ expats
4 die, 234 infected in 24 hours


Latest News
US donates 18 freezer trucks for COVID-19 vaccine delivery in Bangladesh
Anwar Shaheed killed not to repay Tk 12 lakh
Politicization ruined sports, alleges BNP
Dhaka, Colombo stress on air, maritime connectivity
Serbia, Spain qualify for 2022 World Cup, Portugal stunned
EC to announce schedules for 5th phase UP polls soon
Writer Hasan Azizul Haque no more
Khaleda's family seeks permission again to send her abroad
Retain virtual courts for children, UNICEF to govt
UK won't let UNSC to drop Rohingya issue
Most Read News
Barrister Anisul Islam Mahmud MP inaugurates the newly constructed building
Why a loan becomes default?
Marsh powers Australia to maiden T20 World Cup title
Consultant appointment soon
Violent and bloody elections
Khaleda shifted to CCU
How citizens bear the brunt of soaring fuel prices
Census from Dec 24
Parliament session starts
BNP bankrupt now: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft