Tuesday, 16 November, 2021, 1:17 AM
Home Front Page

Covid-19

4 die, 234 infected in 24 hours

Published : Tuesday, 16 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed four more deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Monday. The death tally stands at 27,926. As many as 234 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,572,735.   
Besides, 178 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 97.71 per cent, taking the
    total number of recovery to 1,536,744, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
The country logged positivity rate of 1.32 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 14.82 per cent and the death rate at 1.78 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 834 labs across the country tested 17,700 samples.
Of the four deceased, two died in Chattogram division, and one each in Dhaka and Rajshahi divisions.
Around 51.6 million people in the country have received the Covid-19 vaccine. Of them, some 33.1 million have taken two doses.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,873 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,049 were women.
The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 5.1 million lives and infected nearly 254 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.
More than 229 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


