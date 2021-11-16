4,150 posts of teachers in public universities vacant: Minister

Education Minister Dipu Moni on Monday told Parliament that some 4,150 posts of teachers are vacant in 43 public universities of the country.

The Minister placed the statistics in the House replying to a tabled question from Awami League MP Didarul Alam (Chattogram-4).

The highest 410 posts of teachers are vacant in Chittagong University, 346 vacant in Rajshahi University, 314 vacant in Shahjalal Science and Technology University, 310 in Islamic University in Kushtia and 303 in Dhaka University.

Besides, there are 242 vacant posts of teachers in Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP), 213 vacant posts in Patuakhali Science and Technology University, 151 in Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, 150 in Khulna University of Engineering

and Technology, 131 in Chattogram University of Science and Technology, 127 vacant posts in Jahangirnagar University, 114 in Bangladesh Agricultural University and 106 vacant posts in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agriculture University.

The institutes with more than 50 vacant posts are Khulna University, National University, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Medical University, Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University, Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University, Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University, Noakhali Science and Technology University, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University, Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Science University, Khulna Agricultural University.

According to the 46th annual report 2019 of Bangladesh University Grants Commission, there are 297,957 students -193,358 men and 104,599 women-as well as 15,293 teachers in 40 public universities, said the minister.

Besides, the number of students and teachers are 3,578,157 and 231 respectively under three other universities - the National University, Open University and Islamic Arabic University.

However, the statistics of seven universities --Chattogram Medical University, Rajshahi Medical University, Sylhet Medical Universy, Habiganj Agricultural University, Chandpur Science and Technology University, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman University and Sheikh Hasina Medical University-are not available as the operation of the institutes did not start by that time, as per the UGC report. -UNB









