EU team for inclusiveness of political process in BD

Ambassador and Head of Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley said on Monday that the EU wants Bangladesh to address the issues of inclusiveness of the political process, space for civil society and freedom of expression and media.

"I think we'll be following the next general elections 'very closely' not

because we want to interfere but the international community is very interested in what happens in Bangladesh," he said.

Amid its (Bangladesh's) growing engagement globally, everybody has a stake in what happens in that election in Bangladesh which is a strategic part of this region, the Ambassador said.

He made the remarks while responding to a question at "DCAB Talk" held at a city hotel. Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) President Pantho Rahaman and General Secretary AKM Moinuddin also spoke at the event.

Ambassador Whiteley said election is a process not an event, process involves long preparations and legislative framework, we will closely follow it, he said.

"I think the bottom line is in any election, average citizens wake up the day after the election and see the results and say my vote is counted," said the EU diplomat, however, he noted that the next election is still two years away.

Whiteley discussed Digital Security Act, Rohingya Crisis and GSP Plus issues with the journalists.

Responding to a question on the Digital Security Act, Ambassador Whiteley referred to what they discussed at the EU-Bangladesh Diplomatic Consultations held in Brussels last month.

During the discussion, EU expressed concerns over its provisions risk going beyond the stated purpose of fighting digital crime and also inquired about certain ongoing trials in this context.

"We're also having a very open dialogue with the government which is important to respect and I think that will continue," he said, adding that the issue will be featured in the next UPR.

Responding to a question on the Rohingya issue, the Ambassador said they do have an arms embargo on Myanmar and stopped export of weapons that could be used to suppress the population. "We can't stop the trade entirely. I don't see any virtue in stopping proper investment with proper scrutiny."

The arms embargo is currently in force until April 30 of 2022. The EU put rounds of sanctions on Myanmar targeting dozens of individuals and economic entities.

The Ambassador said they did not suspend humanitarian assistance in Myanmar and mentioned that they always maintain the humanitarian assistance when there are political difficulties anywhere in the world.

Referring to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to France, he said it demonstrates the richness of the relations with Europe.

On the GSP Plus issue, the Ambassador said the EU is very happy that the Everything but Arms (EBA) has helped Bangladesh and he thanked Bangladesh for the high quality clothing that they get from Bangladesh.

Bangladesh suggested an extension of the existing DFQF market access for Bangladesh in the European market by nine years beyond the three years of leeway after the graduation. Bangladesh can still enjoy the duty-free quota-free market access after 2026 up to 2029.









