

Bangladesh capable of making C-19 vaccines for export: PM

Hasina outlined her experiences from her recent foreign tour and emphasised the international reaction to Bangladesh's COVID-19 response during a general discussion in parliament on Monday.

"Our success in dealing with the coronavirus has gained global recognition. I have also said that we want to make the vaccines here. The barriers to vaccine development need to be addressed," said the leader of the house.

She also highlighted her calls for vaccine equity on the world stage and said, "Universal access to vaccines should be ensured as that is what the people deserve. It must be treated as a public good."

"If we are given a chance, we will produce [the vaccines]. We can give it to the world. We have that ability.

The government has also reserved land as part of the plans to produce the vaccine at home, according to the Awami League chief.

Hasina returned home on Sunday after a two-week trip to Europe to attend the UN climate conference in Glasgow and the 75th anniversary of UNESCO in Paris.

She also took part in a ceremony to hand over the 'UNESCO-Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman International Prize for the

Creative Economy' at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris on Nov 12. The decision to name the international award after Bangabandhu was taken unanimously at the autumn session of the UNESCO Executive Council in December 2020. -bdnews24.com







Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina claims Bangladesh has the capacity to manufacture the COVID-19 vaccine in the country and export it around the world.Hasina outlined her experiences from her recent foreign tour and emphasised the international reaction to Bangladesh's COVID-19 response during a general discussion in parliament on Monday."Our success in dealing with the coronavirus has gained global recognition. I have also said that we want to make the vaccines here. The barriers to vaccine development need to be addressed," said the leader of the house.She also highlighted her calls for vaccine equity on the world stage and said, "Universal access to vaccines should be ensured as that is what the people deserve. It must be treated as a public good.""If we are given a chance, we will produce [the vaccines]. We can give it to the world. We have that ability.The government has also reserved land as part of the plans to produce the vaccine at home, according to the Awami League chief.Hasina returned home on Sunday after a two-week trip to Europe to attend the UN climate conference in Glasgow and the 75th anniversary of UNESCO in Paris.She also took part in a ceremony to hand over the 'UNESCO-Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman International Prize for theCreative Economy' at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris on Nov 12. The decision to name the international award after Bangabandhu was taken unanimously at the autumn session of the UNESCO Executive Council in December 2020. -bdnews24.com