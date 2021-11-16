Video
Ctg Port Authority Bill-2021 placed in JS

Published : Tuesday, 16 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 15: The Chattogram Port Authority Bill-2021 was placed in parliament on Monday keeping provision of maximum three years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Tk3 lakh for creating pollution in Chattogram port area.  
The bill placed by State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury was later sent to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Shipping for further scrutiny and submitting a report within
    50 days.
Placing the bill, the State Minister said the proposed law will be enacted through annulment of the Chittagong Port Authority Ordinance-1976.
For creating pollution, only Tk1 lakh was maximum penalty but the proposed law offered a fresh punishment in line with environment protection law, the State Minster argued in parliament.
CPA sources said Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) has taken up a step to make the age-old CPA ordinance compatible with the modern age as well as in Bangla after a long 44 years.
In the draft act, it was proposed to transfer one per cent of the port's income to the Chattogram City Corporation for development of the city.
There will be a seven-member Board of Director headed by a chairman. The CPA will realise rent and dues with a schedule approved by the Government.
The CPA Act-2021 would be introduced within the current year of 2021.
The Chattogram Port is now managed by the CPA Ordinance-1976 approved by the then Martial Law government.


