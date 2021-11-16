90,134 C-19 patients recover in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 15: The number of recovered Covid-19 patients reached 90,134 with the recovery of 234 more people till Monday morning raising the average recovery rate to 88.09 percent in the district.

The district recorded 0.50 percent Covid-19 positivity rate while only six fresh cases were reported after testing 1,190 samples during the last 24 hours till Monday. With the newly infected cases, the number of coronavirus patients stands at 102,314 in the district.