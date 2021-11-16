2,800 metres of current net seized from Halda

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 15: A mobile court of the district administration in a drive seized 2,800 meters current net from Azimghat area of Halda River under Raozan upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The mobile court led by Executive Magistrate and Hathazari Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Shahidul Alam conducted the drive in the river and seized the net.

UNO Shahidul Alam said regular drives will be conducted to protect the only natural fish breeding ground, its dolphin and biodiversity of Bangabandhu Fisheries Heritage Halda River.





