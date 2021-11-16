Climate deal struck, promises only remain on paper

Diplomats from nearly 200 countries on Saturday struck a major agreement to control and limit global warming. The agreement aims to speed up global efforts to fight climate change by calling on governments to return next year with concrete plans to curb their planet-warming emissions. Moreover, it also urges wealthy nations to double funds to protect poor nations from the hazards of a boiling planet.



The point, however, the new deal will not, on its own solve global warming despite urgent demands of many thousands of politicians, environmentalists and protesters who gathered at the recently held Glasgow climate summit. Its success or failure will hinge on whether world leaders follow through with new policies to cut greenhouse gas emissions.



The agreement also leaves many issues unresolved while many earlier proposals were watered down for the final text. The agreement also established a clear consensus that all nations must do much more immediately to prevent the alarming rise in global temperatures by specifying transparency rules, so to hold countries accountable for the progress they make or fail to make.



However, whatever the consensus and transparency rules have been chalked out, it's been agreed up on paper. It will be more than just difficult to unite all countries to cooperate each other to integrate the rules in respective economic mechanisms. Voicing concern in a public domain, attending an international conference or inking a deal is much easier than collectively realising the pre-conditions of that deal - easy said than done.



Not to forget, Six years on, as negotiators gathered for another 'last chance' summit in Glasgow, the euphoria that greeted the Paris accord has largely fizzled out. We think all participant countries should have submitted new targets for reducing emissions ahead of Glasgow, but many have not come up with improved commitments and some major economies have no net zero target in place as well. Under the deal hammered out in 2015, all signatories were given five years to submit their roadmaps to slash greenhouse gas emissions - officially known as their "Nationally Determined Contributions" (NDCs).



However, despite a 12-month extension because of the Covid-19 pandemic, most countries are still struggling to translate their promises of the Paris Accord. It is least likely that the new deal will deliver much on tackling global warming. Far too many voluntary deals and agreements have been inked in the past, and unless a deal is reached with a legal string attached, it is most likely to fail.



Enough gambling has taken place with the fate of the planet. And if the architects of all the deals, including the latest one, are hoping that - cooperation and peer pressure will encourage nations to ratchet up their plans and ambitions over time - they are on the wrong track since a guarantee is still missing.