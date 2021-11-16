Pneumonia can be prevented

Video
Published : Tuesday, 16 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

Dear Sir
Pneumonia is a serious public health problem, as this disease causes the greatest number of hospital admissions. It affects 1.1 million children under five years old worldwide, of who one in five die yearly. Each year the cases are increasing, mainly in developing countries.

In 2013, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organization (WHO) implemented a new Global Action Plan for Prevention and Control of Pneumonia (GAPP), which seeks to accelerate the disease control combining various protection, prevention and treatment strategies. The plan aims to protect children from pneumonia by promoting breastfeeding, washing hands, the reduction of air pollution and vaccination according to age, also by ensuring that all children who suffer from the disease have access to proper health care. Pneumonia treatment causes high costs, so if the patient has no social assistance it is impossible for the family to afford it. This means that they may have to pay huge money.

This disease is more likely in children under five and people over 65 does not mean that people who are not among these age groups cannot get pneumonia; particularly those who smoke or have asthma are more likely to get the disease. Prevention is better than cure. Government should take proper steps for preventing pneumonia.

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, CRID



