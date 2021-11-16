Three robbers held in Barishal

BARISHAL, Nov 15: With the help of locals, police arrested three robbers in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The arrested persons are: Md Tarek Jomaddar, 20, son of A Maleq Jomaddar of Nalchira Khanabari Village, and Md Jahangir Hossain Sarder, 60, of Khudrakathi Village in Gournadi Upazila; and Md Firoz Hossain Hawlader, 32, a resident of Bolaikathi Village in Babuganj Upazila of the district.

Police and local sources said a gang of 20 to 25 robbers entered the house of Md Sarwar Hossain Jomaddar in Nalchira Khanabari Village of the upazila at night.

They looted valuables including gold ornaments and cash money from there.

Hearing the victims' scream, locals rushed in and caught Tarek Jomaddar while others fled the scene with the looted goods.

Following the information taken from Tarek, police set several check posts in the area, and arrested Firoz and Jahangir with some of the looted valuables.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gournadi Model Police Station (PS) Md Afzal Hossain Sarder confirmed the matter, adding that filing of a case against the arrested is underway in this connection.