Shujan's anniversary observed in Noakhali

NOAKHALI, Nov 15: Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan) has celebrated its 19th founding anniversary in the district.

The district unit of Shujan arranged a discussion meeting to mark the anniversary at 'Noakhali Abritti Academy' in town on Friday.

Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman AKM Shamsuddin Jehan was present as chief guest while General Secretary (GS) of District Unit Shujan Abu Naser Manju moderated the programme.

Head of English Department of Noakhali Government Women College Humayun Kabir, Sammilita Sangskritik Jote GS Emdad Hossain Kaishore, President of Noakhali Women's Rights Alliance Laila Parveen, writer Fakhrul Islam and poet Akther Jahan Sheli, among others, were also present at the programme.