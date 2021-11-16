One to die, five get life term in murder cases in 2 dists

A woman has been sentenced to death and five men to life-term of imprisonment in separate murder cases in two districts- Khulna and Rajshahi, in two days.

KHULNA: A court in the district on Monday sentenced a woman to death for killing her step daughter in 2020.

Khulna District and Sessions Judge Mashiur Rahman handed down the verdict.

The condemned convict is Tithi Akter Mukta, wife of Khaza Sheikh, an ansar member of Arkandi Village in Terokhada Upazila.

The court also fined the convict Tk 10,000.

According to the prosecution, Khaza Sheikh married Mukta after divorcing is first wife on January 29, 2020.

Khaza's daughter Tanisha, 10, used to live at her father's house after the divorce of her parents.

On April 2 in 2020, Khaza had an altercation with Mukta over maintaining an illicit relationship with one Farabi Prasenjit over mobile phone. During the altercation, Khaza threatened to divorce her.

To take revenge on Khaza, Mukta locked Tanisha in her room and hit the girl with a sharp weapon, leaving her injured on April 5, 2020.

Later, she was taken to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Abul Bashar, grandfather of Tanisha, filed a case with Terokhada Police Station (PS) in this connection.

After investigating, Sub-Inspector Shafiqul Islam submitted the chargesheet to the court on May 31, 2021.

Following this, Khulna District and Sessions Judge Court pronounced the verdict on Monday after examining the case records and 23 witnesses.

RAJSHAHI: A court in the district on Sunday has sentenced five people to life-term in imprisonment in a case filed over the murder of a Juba League leader during the 2018 general elections.

Rajshahi Speedy Trial Tribunal Judge Anup Kumar delivered the verdict in thr morning, said Public Prosecutor (PP) Advocate Antazul Huque Babu.

According to the prosecution, 50-year-old Ismail Hossain, president of Deupara Union Unit of Juba League in Godagari Upazila of the district, was killed by BNP-Jamaat activists in an attack during the general elections on December 30, 2018.

Being the plaintiff, wife of the deceased, Bijla Bewa, filed a murder case on January 2 in 2019, citing 22 names of individuals and several unknown persons.

Later police pressed charges against total 35 suspects.









