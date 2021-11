The construction work of five RCC roads at a cost of Tk 5 crore







The construction work of five RCC roads at a cost of Tk 5 crore has been inaugurated in Mymensingh City. MCC Mayor Md Ikramul Haque Titu inaugurated the construction work in Ward No. 25 on Sunday afternoon. MCC Councillors Md Monowar Hossain Biplob and Irene Akhter, Executive Engineer Md Zahirul Haque, and Assistant Engineers Md Jasim Uddin and Md Zahirul Haque were also present at the inaugural programme. photo: observer