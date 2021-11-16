Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 November, 2021, 1:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Covid-19: Three more people die, 18 more infected in Rajshahi Division

Published : Tuesday, 16 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Nov 15: Three more people died of and 18 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in two days.
A woman died of the virus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Monday.
RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Monday morning.
He said the deceased, aged about 31 to 40, had been suffering with the virus symptoms.
She was from Chapainawabganj District.
Some 29 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 104 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Monday morning, the RMCH director added.
Meanwhile, a total of 18 more people have tested positive for the virus in five districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Monday morning.
With this, the total virus cases rose to 99,133 in the division.
Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Monday morning.
He said of the newly infected people, eight are in Rajshahi, four in Bogura, three in Pabna, two in Naogaon and one in Natore districts.
A total of 1,678 people have died of the virus in the division.
Among the total infected, 95,560 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 14 new recoveries reported during the time, the health director added.
Earlier, two more people died of the coronavirus at RMCH in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Sunday.
RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Sunday morning.
He said one person who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours was found positive for the virus while the reaming one had been suffering with the virus symptoms.
Of the deceased, one was from Rajshahi and another from Chapainawabganj districts.
Some 34 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 104 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning, the RMCH director added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three robbers held in Barishal
Shujan's anniversary observed in Noakhali
One to die, five get life term in murder cases in 2 dists
The construction work of five RCC roads at a cost of Tk 5 crore
Covid-19: Three more people die, 18 more infected in Rajshahi Division
Expatriate’s wife violated by neighbour
Contradictory rules of answering question paper puts SSC examinees in confusion
Young man ‘commits suicide’ at Nalitabari


Latest News
US donates 18 freezer trucks for COVID-19 vaccine delivery in Bangladesh
Anwar Shaheed killed not to repay Tk 12 lakh
Politicization ruined sports, alleges BNP
Dhaka, Colombo stress on air, maritime connectivity
Serbia, Spain qualify for 2022 World Cup, Portugal stunned
EC to announce schedules for 5th phase UP polls soon
Writer Hasan Azizul Haque no more
Khaleda's family seeks permission again to send her abroad
Retain virtual courts for children, UNICEF to govt
UK won't let UNSC to drop Rohingya issue
Most Read News
Barrister Anisul Islam Mahmud MP inaugurates the newly constructed building
Why a loan becomes default?
Marsh powers Australia to maiden T20 World Cup title
Consultant appointment soon
Violent and bloody elections
Khaleda shifted to CCU
How citizens bear the brunt of soaring fuel prices
Census from Dec 24
Parliament session starts
BNP bankrupt now: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft