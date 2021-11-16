Covid-19: Three more people die, 18 more infected in Rajshahi Division

RAJSHAHI, Nov 15: Three more people died of and 18 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in two days.

A woman died of the virus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Monday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Monday morning.

He said the deceased, aged about 31 to 40, had been suffering with the virus symptoms.

She was from Chapainawabganj District.

Some 29 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 104 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Monday morning, the RMCH director added.

Meanwhile, a total of 18 more people have tested positive for the virus in five districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Monday morning.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 99,133 in the division.

Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Monday morning.

He said of the newly infected people, eight are in Rajshahi, four in Bogura, three in Pabna, two in Naogaon and one in Natore districts.

A total of 1,678 people have died of the virus in the division.

Among the total infected, 95,560 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 14 new recoveries reported during the time, the health director added.

Earlier, two more people died of the coronavirus at RMCH in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Sunday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Sunday morning.

He said one person who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours was found positive for the virus while the reaming one had been suffering with the virus symptoms.

Of the deceased, one was from Rajshahi and another from Chapainawabganj districts.

Some 34 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 104 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning, the RMCH director added.









