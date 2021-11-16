Expatriate’s wife violated by neighbour

An expatriate's wife was allegedly raped by a neighbour in Sadar Upazila of Rajbari recently.

The victim, however, filed a case accusing Md Ripon Mandol , 25, with Rajbari Police Station on Sunday night, said its Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Shahadat Hossain.

According to the case statement, Ripon Mandal used to come to the woman's house in Chandoni Union as her husband is living in Saudi Arabia and made indecent proposal.

Later, the family members of the expatriate informed the matter to Ripon's family. It made Ripon angry.

On November 3, Ripon entered her room secretly at night when she was in toilet. When she came back, Ripon violated her there.

He went into hiding after the incident.





