Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 November, 2021, 1:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Contradictory rules of answering question paper puts SSC examinees in confusion

Published : Tuesday, 16 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Ashok Benarjee

SIRAJGANJ, Nov 15: The contradictory rules of answering question paper of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams has made examinees upset in the district.
The number of answering questions is not matching with time schedule. The mentioned number of question and time scheduled are revised by centre secretaries. It has killed the exam time, and examinees faced difficulties in understanding the question paper. Many students could not answer properly due to lack of time. Now anger is prevailing among students and guardians in the district.
On Sunday physics exam of Science group was held. In the question paper, examinees have been asked to answer 25 MCQs (multiple choice questions) within 25 minutes. But they were asked in the exam halls for answering 12 MCQs within 15 minutes. In the case of creative questions, answering five broad questions within 2:35 hours has been mentioned. But in exam halls, they were asked for answering two questions. After being failed to understand it, some examinees answered the total five, said examinees, on condition of anonymity. But many could not answer accordingly.
In this backdrop, SSC examinees in the district are in disarray.
One examinee in government BL School centre was seen crying after the exam.
Sirajganj District Secondary Education Officer KM Shafiullah confirmed the question problem. He said, the answering system, as asked by centre secretaries, is right. "I know nothing more," he added.
Centre secretaries Ayub Ali of Gayenodayeni School and Afsar Ali of Saleha Ishak Government Girls High School said, "In the board meeting, we were asked about this system. Question papers were printed earlier, so these were released accordingly. We have informed this system in each hall."
School teachers of remote schools were not well-informed of the verbal system. So complications have been created among them.
This year, 47,815 examinees are appearing in SSC and equivalent exams in the district.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three robbers held in Barishal
Shujan's anniversary observed in Noakhali
One to die, five get life term in murder cases in 2 dists
The construction work of five RCC roads at a cost of Tk 5 crore
Covid-19: Three more people die, 18 more infected in Rajshahi Division
Expatriate’s wife violated by neighbour
Contradictory rules of answering question paper puts SSC examinees in confusion
Young man ‘commits suicide’ at Nalitabari


Latest News
US donates 18 freezer trucks for COVID-19 vaccine delivery in Bangladesh
Anwar Shaheed killed not to repay Tk 12 lakh
Politicization ruined sports, alleges BNP
Dhaka, Colombo stress on air, maritime connectivity
Serbia, Spain qualify for 2022 World Cup, Portugal stunned
EC to announce schedules for 5th phase UP polls soon
Writer Hasan Azizul Haque no more
Khaleda's family seeks permission again to send her abroad
Retain virtual courts for children, UNICEF to govt
UK won't let UNSC to drop Rohingya issue
Most Read News
Barrister Anisul Islam Mahmud MP inaugurates the newly constructed building
Why a loan becomes default?
Marsh powers Australia to maiden T20 World Cup title
Consultant appointment soon
Violent and bloody elections
Khaleda shifted to CCU
How citizens bear the brunt of soaring fuel prices
Census from Dec 24
Parliament session starts
BNP bankrupt now: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft