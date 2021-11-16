Contradictory rules of answering question paper puts SSC examinees in confusion

SIRAJGANJ, Nov 15: The contradictory rules of answering question paper of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams has made examinees upset in the district.

The number of answering questions is not matching with time schedule. The mentioned number of question and time scheduled are revised by centre secretaries. It has killed the exam time, and examinees faced difficulties in understanding the question paper. Many students could not answer properly due to lack of time. Now anger is prevailing among students and guardians in the district.

On Sunday physics exam of Science group was held. In the question paper, examinees have been asked to answer 25 MCQs (multiple choice questions) within 25 minutes. But they were asked in the exam halls for answering 12 MCQs within 15 minutes. In the case of creative questions, answering five broad questions within 2:35 hours has been mentioned. But in exam halls, they were asked for answering two questions. After being failed to understand it, some examinees answered the total five, said examinees, on condition of anonymity. But many could not answer accordingly.

In this backdrop, SSC examinees in the district are in disarray.

One examinee in government BL School centre was seen crying after the exam.

Sirajganj District Secondary Education Officer KM Shafiullah confirmed the question problem. He said, the answering system, as asked by centre secretaries, is right. "I know nothing more," he added.

Centre secretaries Ayub Ali of Gayenodayeni School and Afsar Ali of Saleha Ishak Government Girls High School said, "In the board meeting, we were asked about this system. Question papers were printed earlier, so these were released accordingly. We have informed this system in each hall."

School teachers of remote schools were not well-informed of the verbal system. So complications have been created among them.

