Young man ‘commits suicide’ at Nalitabari

NALITABARI, SHERPUR, Nov 15: A young man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Nalitabari Upazila of the district at dawn on Sunday.

Deceased Rony, 28, was the son of Bokul Mia, a resident of Tantar Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Rony had been frustrated as his wife left him recently. He was suffering from various diseases.

However, he hanged himself with a scarf from the ceiling of his room in the house at dawn.

The family members saw his hanging body in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The law enforcers also recovered a suicide note from the scene.





