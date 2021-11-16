Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 November, 2021, 1:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Young man ‘commits suicide’ at Nalitabari

Published : Tuesday, 16 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Our Correspondent

NALITABARI, SHERPUR, Nov 15: A young man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Nalitabari Upazila of the district at dawn on Sunday.
Deceased Rony, 28, was the son of Bokul Mia, a resident of Tantar Village in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Rony had been frustrated as his wife left him recently. He was suffering from various diseases.
However, he hanged himself with a scarf from the ceiling of his room in the house at dawn.
The family members saw his hanging body in the morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
The law enforcers also recovered a suicide note from the scene.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three robbers held in Barishal
Shujan's anniversary observed in Noakhali
One to die, five get life term in murder cases in 2 dists
The construction work of five RCC roads at a cost of Tk 5 crore
Covid-19: Three more people die, 18 more infected in Rajshahi Division
Expatriate’s wife violated by neighbour
Contradictory rules of answering question paper puts SSC examinees in confusion
Young man ‘commits suicide’ at Nalitabari


Latest News
US donates 18 freezer trucks for COVID-19 vaccine delivery in Bangladesh
Anwar Shaheed killed not to repay Tk 12 lakh
Politicization ruined sports, alleges BNP
Dhaka, Colombo stress on air, maritime connectivity
Serbia, Spain qualify for 2022 World Cup, Portugal stunned
EC to announce schedules for 5th phase UP polls soon
Writer Hasan Azizul Haque no more
Khaleda's family seeks permission again to send her abroad
Retain virtual courts for children, UNICEF to govt
UK won't let UNSC to drop Rohingya issue
Most Read News
Barrister Anisul Islam Mahmud MP inaugurates the newly constructed building
Why a loan becomes default?
Marsh powers Australia to maiden T20 World Cup title
Consultant appointment soon
Violent and bloody elections
Khaleda shifted to CCU
How citizens bear the brunt of soaring fuel prices
Census from Dec 24
Parliament session starts
BNP bankrupt now: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft