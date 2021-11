NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM, Nov 15: Saifur Rahman, a retired assistant teacher, died of heart failure at his residence in Shiyalkanda Village under Ramkhana Union in Nageshwari Upazila of the district at 9am on Friday.

He was 62. He was retired assistant teacher at Keramatia High School in the upazila.

He left behind his wife, one son, two daughters and many well-wishers to mourn his death.