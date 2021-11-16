BGB employees stand beside Sohrab's family

FENI, Nov 15: The BGB (Border Guard Bangladesh) employees of 11-20 grade have stood with financial assistance beside the family of self-killed Sohrab Hossain Sohel in the district.

Sohrab shot himself in 39-BGB Battalion Camp at Khakdahar area in Mymensingh. Before committing suicide, Sohrab posted a status on Facebook saying about his poor salary and family hardship. He was the eldest among three brothers and one sister. His one brother is speech-impaired.

On Friday, United Rights Forum of the BGB employees went to Baash Padua Village in Porshuram Municipality and handed over the financial assistance to his father Anwar Hossain Chowdhury and mother Saleha Begum. Before handing over the assistance, the grave of Sohrab was visited by the forum leaders, and blessing was sought for his departed soul.











