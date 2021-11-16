Two murdered in two districts

A minor child and a local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Gopalganj and Pirojpur, in two days.

GOPALGANJ: A man killed his minor son in Muksudpur Upazila of the district as he did not get money to buy drugs.

Deceased Hossain Sheikh, 3, was the son of Alam Sheikh, a resident of Gopalpur Village under Khandarpara Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Alam Sheikh is a drug addict. He demanded money to his wife Sima Sheikh on Thursday morning to buy drugs. As Sima refused to give him money, Alam Sheikh beat him up and threw her outside the house. Then he forced his three minor children to drink poison.

Sensing the matter, locals rushed in and took the children to Faridpur Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Medical College Hospital.

Later, Hossain Sheikh succumbed to his injuries at the hospital at around 8am on Sunday while undergoing treatment.

Two other children Siam Sheikh, 10, and Hasan Sheikh, 3, are now admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

The deceased's mother Sima demanded exemplary punishment of Alam Sheikh for killing own son for drugs.

However, a murder case was filed with Muksudpur Police Station (PS) in this connection.

Following this, police arrested Alam Sheikh and sent him to jail.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Muksudpur PS Abu Bakar Mia confirmed the incident.

MATHBARIA, PIROJPUR: A local leader of BCL was hacked to death and four others received severe injuries by the members of a juvenile gang in Mathbaria Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

Deceased Rahat Hossain, 20, an eleventh grader at Douatala Wazedia College, was the son of Shah Alam Hawlader of Gulishakhali Village in the upazila. He was the president of Gulishakhali Union Ward No. Unit of BCL.

Police and local sources said Rahat along with his friends Shuvo, Sanaul, Arif and Latif went to watch a football match on Tiyarkhali School Field in the afternoon.

When they were returning home at around 9pm, a gang of 20 to 25 young boys led by one Sabbir attacked them in Bobabari area adjacent to Gulishakhali Bazar over previous enmity.

The gang hacked them indiscriminately there with sharp weapons.

Rahat along with others were critically injured at that time.

Locals rescued them and rushed to Mathbaria Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Rahat dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy on Sunday.

Injured Shuvo, Sanaul, Arif and Latif were shifted to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

However, police arrested three young boys from the gang for questioning in this connection.

The arrested are Chunnu, Shawon and Sentu.









