Four killed in road mishaps in three districts

Four people including a minor child have been killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Khulna, Bogura and Sherpur, in two days.

KHULNA: A member of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP was killed in a road accident in Rupsha Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Younus Ali. He was posted in Alaipur Ansar Camp in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a passenger-laden bus of 'Mithi Classic' hit Younus Ali at around 9am while he was crossing a road in front of Alaipur Ansar Camp, which left him severely injured.

Injured Younus was taken to Khulna Medical College Hospital.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries there while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers seized the bus but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rupsha Police Station (PS) Sarder Mosharraf Hossain confirmed the incident.

BOGURA: Two people were killed and another was injured in a road accident in Dupchanchia Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Jahid Hasan Sagar, 15, a tenth grader, son of Jahangir Alam, a resident of Col Village in the upazila, and Ashiq, 20, son of Anawar Hossain of the area.

Dupchanchia PS OC Hasan Ali said a Joypurhat-bound truck hit a battery-run auto-rickshaw carrying three passengers in Kathali area at around 3pm, leaving the passengers and its driver Ashiq seriously injured.

The injured were admitted to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital.

Later, Ashiq and Sagar died at around 5pm while undergoing treatment.

Injured Shraban, an eleventh grader, is now undergoing treatment at the hospital.

However, police seized the truck but its driver managed to flee the scene soon after the incident, the OC added.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: A minor child was killed in a road accident in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Arbi, 2, daughter of Ansar Ali, a resident of Rajnagar Oil Mill area in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a brick-laden trolley hit Arbi in Rajnagar Oil Mill area at around 11am while she was crossing the road, which left her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.







