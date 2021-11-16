Recruitment system fair, claims Pirojpur SP



Newly recruited police constables in Pirojpur. photo: observer

It was told by Superintendent of Police (SP) of Pirojpur. He came up with this claim at a press conference held in Police Lines on Monday noon. A total of 23 new constables have been primarily selected for requirements. The new selections included sixes from freedom fighter quota and one girl from police quota. Others are 16 ones taken under general quota from six upazilas of the district.

SP Md Saidur Rahman, PPM, said, online application has been ensured with medical test, physical fitness, jump competition, racing, roof climbing push-up, long jump, high jump, and dragging. Written examination, psychological test and viva voce were also held.

A four-member committee headed by SP made the selection.

The number of applicants was 920. Of them 23 have qualified. Their education is at least SSC pass.

Among others, Additional SP (Sadar circle) Khairul Hasan and Convener of Press Club Goutam Chawdhury spoke.

Selected constables Kamal Hossain and Jasim Hawlader of Bhandaria Upazila and Sadar upazila's Raihan Talukder expressed their deep satisfaction with the requirement system.

A number of journalists from print and electronic media were present at the press conference.







PIROJPUR, Nov 15: Police recruitment policy and process have been updated and changed in the district. There is no way of practising unfair means. All processes are transparent, fair and corruption-free.It was told by Superintendent of Police (SP) of Pirojpur. He came up with this claim at a press conference held in Police Lines on Monday noon. A total of 23 new constables have been primarily selected for requirements. The new selections included sixes from freedom fighter quota and one girl from police quota. Others are 16 ones taken under general quota from six upazilas of the district.SP Md Saidur Rahman, PPM, said, online application has been ensured with medical test, physical fitness, jump competition, racing, roof climbing push-up, long jump, high jump, and dragging. Written examination, psychological test and viva voce were also held.A four-member committee headed by SP made the selection.The number of applicants was 920. Of them 23 have qualified. Their education is at least SSC pass.Among others, Additional SP (Sadar circle) Khairul Hasan and Convener of Press Club Goutam Chawdhury spoke.Selected constables Kamal Hossain and Jasim Hawlader of Bhandaria Upazila and Sadar upazila's Raihan Talukder expressed their deep satisfaction with the requirement system.A number of journalists from print and electronic media were present at the press conference.