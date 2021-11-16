Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 November, 2021, 1:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Recruitment system fair, claims Pirojpur SP

Published : Tuesday, 16 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Our Correspondent

Newly recruited police constables in Pirojpur. photo: observer

Newly recruited police constables in Pirojpur. photo: observer

PIROJPUR, Nov 15: Police recruitment policy and process have been  updated and  changed in the district. There is no way of practising unfair means. All processes are transparent, fair and corruption-free.
It was told by Superintendent of Police (SP) of Pirojpur. He came up with this claim at a press conference held in Police Lines on Monday noon. A total of 23 new constables have been primarily selected for requirements.  The new selections included sixes from freedom fighter quota and one girl from police quota. Others are 16 ones taken under general quota from six upazilas of the district.
SP Md Saidur Rahman, PPM, said, online application has been ensured with medical test, physical fitness, jump competition, racing, roof climbing push-up, long jump, high jump, and dragging. Written examination, psychological test and viva voce were also held.   
 A four-member committee headed by SP made the selection.
The number of applicants was 920. Of them 23 have qualified. Their education is at least SSC pass.   
Among others, Additional SP (Sadar circle) Khairul Hasan and Convener of Press Club Goutam Chawdhury spoke.
 Selected constables Kamal Hossain and Jasim Hawlader of Bhandaria Upazila and Sadar upazila's  Raihan Talukder expressed their deep satisfaction with the requirement system.
A number of journalists from  print and electronic media were present at the press conference.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three robbers held in Barishal
Shujan's anniversary observed in Noakhali
One to die, five get life term in murder cases in 2 dists
The construction work of five RCC roads at a cost of Tk 5 crore
Covid-19: Three more people die, 18 more infected in Rajshahi Division
Expatriate’s wife violated by neighbour
Contradictory rules of answering question paper puts SSC examinees in confusion
Young man ‘commits suicide’ at Nalitabari


Latest News
US donates 18 freezer trucks for COVID-19 vaccine delivery in Bangladesh
Anwar Shaheed killed not to repay Tk 12 lakh
Politicization ruined sports, alleges BNP
Dhaka, Colombo stress on air, maritime connectivity
Serbia, Spain qualify for 2022 World Cup, Portugal stunned
EC to announce schedules for 5th phase UP polls soon
Writer Hasan Azizul Haque no more
Khaleda's family seeks permission again to send her abroad
Retain virtual courts for children, UNICEF to govt
UK won't let UNSC to drop Rohingya issue
Most Read News
Barrister Anisul Islam Mahmud MP inaugurates the newly constructed building
Why a loan becomes default?
Marsh powers Australia to maiden T20 World Cup title
Consultant appointment soon
Violent and bloody elections
Khaleda shifted to CCU
How citizens bear the brunt of soaring fuel prices
Census from Dec 24
Parliament session starts
BNP bankrupt now: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft