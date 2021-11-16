Video
US journalist released from Myanmar

Published : Tuesday, 16 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM

BANGKOK, Nov 15: The United States welcomed the release of American journalist Daniel Fenster from Myanmar on Monday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.
An American journalist dramatically released from a Myanmar prison and deported Monday on the eve of a sedition and terrorism trial is humble, positive and inspired by George Orwell's writings against authoritarianism.
Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's government in February and launched a bloody crackdown that has killed more than 1,200 people, according to a local monitoring group, and also ensnared the media.
The junta's war on dissent has seen Myanmar overtake Saudi Arabia and North Korea in jailing journalists -- since February only China has imprisoned more, according to Reporters Without Borders. Danny Fenster, who had been working for local outlet Frontier Myanmar for around a year, was arrested in May as he tried to leave the country to see his family.
Last week, a court inside Yangon's Insein prison sentenced him to 11 years for unlawful association, incitement against the military and breaching visa rules -- charges his lawyer and the US government said were unfounded.
He was expected to face sedition and terrorism charges on Tuesday, but was unexpectedly released and flown out of the country -- narrowly evading a ruling that could have seen him jailed for life.    -AFP



