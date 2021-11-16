

Migrants gather on the Belarusian-Polish border near the Polish border crossing in Kuznica on November 15, 2021. Thousands of migrants -- most of them from the Middle East -- have crossed or attempted to cross the EU and NATO border since the summer. Western countries have accused the Belarusian regime, which is backed by Russia, of engineering the crisis in retaliation against EU sanctions, charges that Minsk has denied. photo : AFP