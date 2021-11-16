Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 November, 2021, 1:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Migrants gather on the Belarusian-Polish border near the Polish border

Published : Tuesday, 16 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

Migrants gather on the Belarusian-Polish border near the Polish border

Migrants gather on the Belarusian-Polish border near the Polish border

Migrants gather on the Belarusian-Polish border near the Polish border crossing in Kuznica on November 15, 2021. Thousands of migrants -- most of them from the Middle East -- have crossed or attempted to cross the EU and NATO border since the summer. Western countries have accused the Belarusian regime, which is backed by Russia, of       engineering the crisis in retaliation against EU sanctions, charges that Minsk has denied.    photo : AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US journalist released from Myanmar
Migrants gather on the Belarusian-Polish border near the Polish border
Duterte to run for Senate, not against daughter
India orders 'work from home' over pollution
Russia starts S-400 delivery to India
Legendary novelist Wilbur Smith dies aged 88
Russia has 'responsibility' to end Belarus-Poland crisis: UK
Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales salutes toward The Cenotaph


Latest News
US donates 18 freezer trucks for COVID-19 vaccine delivery in Bangladesh
Anwar Shaheed killed not to repay Tk 12 lakh
Politicization ruined sports, alleges BNP
Dhaka, Colombo stress on air, maritime connectivity
Serbia, Spain qualify for 2022 World Cup, Portugal stunned
EC to announce schedules for 5th phase UP polls soon
Writer Hasan Azizul Haque no more
Khaleda's family seeks permission again to send her abroad
Retain virtual courts for children, UNICEF to govt
UK won't let UNSC to drop Rohingya issue
Most Read News
Barrister Anisul Islam Mahmud MP inaugurates the newly constructed building
Why a loan becomes default?
Marsh powers Australia to maiden T20 World Cup title
Consultant appointment soon
Violent and bloody elections
Khaleda shifted to CCU
How citizens bear the brunt of soaring fuel prices
Census from Dec 24
Parliament session starts
BNP bankrupt now: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft