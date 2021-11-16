Video
Tuesday, 16 November, 2021
India orders 'work from home' over pollution

Published : Tuesday, 16 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI, Nov 15: India's Supreme Court has told authorities to shut offices in the capital and nearby cities, allowing millions to work from home as officials seek ways to reduce hazardous air pollution that led to the closure of schools.
Its order on Monday came after city authorities in New Delhi, which has been battling a toxic haze since early November, took emergency measures on Saturday, ordering the closure of schools and halting building work for four days.
 "We direct the centre and states of the national capital region to impose work from home for the meantime," said Chief Justice NV Ramana, head of a panel of three judges considering a petition by a city resident.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 343 on a scale of 500 in Delhi on Monday, a sign of "very poor" conditions that can cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure. The capital experienced severe conditions late last week as temperatures dropped and the index reached 499.
 The Delhi government pushed back Monday against a call by India's top court to declare a "pollution lockdown", as children stayed away from school for a week because of dangerous smog levels.
Air quality in Delhi -- among the world's most polluted cities -- regularly plummets to the "severe" category in winter with levels of harmful particulates at dangerous levels.    - AFP


