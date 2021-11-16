Video
Russia starts S-400 delivery to India

US sanctions on India are unlikely

Published : Tuesday, 16 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

NEW DELHI, Nov 15: The implementation of a 2018 deal for Russia to supply India with S-400 air defence missile systems could put India at risk of sanctions by the United States. Russia has started delivering the first of the S-400s to India.
Alexander Mikheev, the director general of Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport on Monday said that the first regiment of Russia's anti-aircraft missile system air defence (PRO) S-400 will be delivered to India by the end of 2021.
The $5.5bn deal was for five long-range surface-to-air missile systems, which India says it needs to counter a threat from China. India could face a range of financial sanctions from the US under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), which names Russia as an adversary alongside North Korea and Iran for its actions against Ukraine, interference in the US 2016 elections and help to Syria.
New Delhi says it has a strategic partnership with both the US and Russia, while Washington has said it has yet to make a determination of whether it will give India a CAATSA waiver for the S-400s. Security analyst Ajai Shukla told Al Jazeera: "US sanctions on India under CAATSA are unlikely, given the close defence relations between Washington and New Delhi.
The Joe Biden administration also urges "all of our allies, partners" to forgo transactions with Russia that risk triggering sanctions under the CAATSA, the spokesperson said in response to reports that Russia has started delivering the S-400 to India.
India had signed a USD 5.43-billion deal with Russia for the purchase of five S-400 surface to air missile systems during the 19th India-Russia Annual Bilateral Summit in New Delhi in October 2019, for long-term security needs.
Washington had indicated that the Russian S-400 systems may trigger CAATSA sanctions. The CAATSA is a United States federal law that imposed sanctions on Iran, North Korea, and Russia.
CAATSA authorises the US administration to impose sanctions on countries that purchase major defence hardware from Russia in response to Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014 and its alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential elections.
 "Also, the Indian military does not use the most sensitive US military platforms, such as the F-35 joint strike fighter, whose security might be compromised by proximity to the S-400 batteries." "Most likely, therefore, is the grant of a waiver by the US to India. The US Congress has legislated such a waiver that can be granted by the US president." Last year the US imposed sanctions - citing CAATSA - on NATO ally Turkey for acquiring Russian S-400 missiles. The sanctions targeted the main Turkish defence procurement and development body, Presidency of Defence Industries.    -AL JAZEERA





