Bank Asia Ltd is going to observe its 22nd Anniversary on November 27, 2021. In this regard, Bank Asia unveils its 22nd Anniversary Logo at Bank Asia Tower, Karwan Bazar, Dhaka recently, says a press release.Rumee A Hossain, the Chairman of the Bank's Board Executive Committee was the chief guest of the logo unveiling event.The event was graced by bank's directors Enam Chowdhury, Romana Rouf Chowdhury and President and Managing Director Md. Arfan Ali. The event was also unlighted by online presence of Chairman of the bank's Audit Committee Dilwar H Choudhury, Directors Ashraful Haq Chowdhury, Helal Ahmed Chowdhury, Major General Mohammad Matiur Rahman (retd.) and Nafees Khundker.Deputy Managing Directors and Members of the Senior Management Team of the Bank were present on the event and Head of Departments and Head of Branches attended the meeting through online platform.