

BCBL holds business review meeting

All the divisional heads of the head offices and Branch Managers, Managers Operations, Credit In-Charge of Dhaka Zone participated in the meeting.

Dr. Engr. Rashid Ahmed Chowdhury, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank was present as chief Guest on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion the chief guest gave guidance to all concerned officers of the bank on providing best customer service as well as achieving the December based business targets.

Zafar Alam, Additional Managing Director of the bank was also present as a special guest at the meeting. He said the services of BCBL will be spread out in all areas of the country and emphasized ensuring best customer services. He brief all present in the meeting about various activities of the Bank in all areas of business sector.















