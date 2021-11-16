

SIBL opens new sub branch at Basabo

Md. Tajul Islam, Additional Managing Director, Abu Naser Chowdhury, Md. Sirajul Hoque and Md. Shamsul Hoque, Deputy Managing Directors, Abdul Hannan Khan, Company Secretary, Md. Moniruzzaman, Head of Marketing and Brand Communication, Saif Al-Amin, Head of BC and GB were present in the program. Manager of Mouchak Branch, senior officials, In-charge of the subbranch and other local dignitaries also attended the programme.

















Managing Director and CEO of Social Islami Bank Limited Quazi Osman Ali inaugurated its 95th Sub branch namely Basabo Subbranch in Dhaka as chief guest through virtual platform recently, says a press release.Md. Tajul Islam, Additional Managing Director, Abu Naser Chowdhury, Md. Sirajul Hoque and Md. Shamsul Hoque, Deputy Managing Directors, Abdul Hannan Khan, Company Secretary, Md. Moniruzzaman, Head of Marketing and Brand Communication, Saif Al-Amin, Head of BC and GB were present in the program. Manager of Mouchak Branch, senior officials, In-charge of the subbranch and other local dignitaries also attended the programme.