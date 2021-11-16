Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 November, 2021, 1:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

CPA Bill to stop port pollution placed in parliament

Published : Tuesday, 16 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11

A bill titled 'Chattogram Port Authority Bill 2021' was placed in Parliament on Monday incorporating tougher punishing for polluting environment in the port area.
State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury placed the Bill in the House and it was sent to the respective Parliamentary Standing Committee further scrutiny. The Committee was asked to submit its report within 60 days.
The bill was also placed aiming to abolish the Chittagong Port Authority Ordinance ,1976 as it was promulgated during a military regime.
As per the proposed bill, the punishment for harming the environment by polluting water, land and coast will be fixed as per the environment conservation law.
The draft law also said that if any rule under the law is breached and punishment for which is not stated in the environment conservation law, the fine will be six months of imprisonment or Tk two lakh fine or both.
According to a new provision incorporated in the bill, the punishment for dodging toll, fee and other charges of the port will invite a one-month jail or  fine of Tk one lakh or both.
For rent and toll the Authority will formulate a chart and take permission from the government. But for below Tk 5000 rent or toll no permission will be required.
The draft law also proposed creation of a fund for the development of the Port.
As per the Bill, there will be one Chairman and a seven- member Board for Chattogram Port Authority. In the existing law, there is a 4-member board. The Board will hold at least one meeting in every two months.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bank Asia unveils its 22nd anniversary Logo
BCBL holds business review meeting
Premier Bank opens seven new sub-branches
SIBL opens new sub branch at Basabo
CPA Bill to stop port pollution placed in parliament
Emirates to invest $1b to expand its freighter capacity
Shamima Nargis new BDBL chairperson
Rice silo, premix caramel factory construction begins at N’ganj CSD


Latest News
US donates 18 freezer trucks for COVID-19 vaccine delivery in Bangladesh
Anwar Shaheed killed not to repay Tk 12 lakh
Politicization ruined sports, alleges BNP
Dhaka, Colombo stress on air, maritime connectivity
Serbia, Spain qualify for 2022 World Cup, Portugal stunned
EC to announce schedules for 5th phase UP polls soon
Writer Hasan Azizul Haque no more
Khaleda's family seeks permission again to send her abroad
Retain virtual courts for children, UNICEF to govt
UK won't let UNSC to drop Rohingya issue
Most Read News
Barrister Anisul Islam Mahmud MP inaugurates the newly constructed building
Why a loan becomes default?
Marsh powers Australia to maiden T20 World Cup title
Consultant appointment soon
Violent and bloody elections
Khaleda shifted to CCU
How citizens bear the brunt of soaring fuel prices
Census from Dec 24
Parliament session starts
BNP bankrupt now: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft