Emirates to invest $1b to expand its freighter capacity

Nov 15: Emirates airline will further expand its freighter capacity with an investment of $1 billion to meet the growing demand for air freight, said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman and chief executive, Emirates Airline and Group.

Dubai's flagship carrier Emirates on Monday also announced an order for two Boeing 777 Freighters with a total value of $704 million at the airshow due to significant global demand for air freight.

The freighters will be operated by Emirates SkyCargo, which currently operates an all-Boeing fleet of 10 777 Freighters and also carries cargo on Emirates' 134 777 passenger aeroplanes.

"Today, we are delighted to announce an investment of $1 billion to further expand our freighter capacity. This underscores our commitment to supporting our customers' requirements, and reflects our confidence in our future growth and status as one of the largest airline cargo carriers in the world," Sheikh Ahmed said.

"Emirates plays a key role in making essential goods available to customers and consumers globally through the capacity available on our widebody fleet, the reach of our global network and the advanced infrastructure at our Dubai hub," he added.

The 777 Freighter is the world's largest, longest-range and most capable twin-engine freighter. The airplane reduces fuel use and CO2 emissions by 17 per cent compared to legacy airplanes. With a range of 9,200 kilometres, the 777 Freighter can carry a maximum revenue payload of 102,000 kilogrammes, allowing airlines to make fewer stops and reduce landing fees on long-haul routes.

"As the largest operator of 777 passenger and freighter models worldwide, Emirates' success is a testament to the 777's market-leading efficiency, improved sustainability and incredible range," said Ihssane Mounir, Boeing's senior vice president of commercial sales and marketing.

Boeing's 2021 Commercial Market Outlook forecasted increased demand for dedicated freighters, including new and converted models. By 2040, the global freighter fleet will be 70 per cent larger compared with the pre-pandemic fleet, with the Middle East freighter fleet growing by 87 per cent. -Khaleej Times





