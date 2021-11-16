|
Shamima Nargis new BDBL chairperson
|
Retired bureaucrat Shamima Nargis has been appointed as the chairman of Bangladesh Development Bank Limited (BDBL) board of directors.
The appointment was confirmed through a notification of the Finance Ministry's Financial Institutions Division, according to a BDBL press release on Monday.
Nargis served in the Planning Commission before retiring from public service as a senior secretary.
Shamima Nargis joined Bangladesh Civil Service in 1988 and till her retirement served under many ministries including the Public Administration ministry.
The Dhaka University alumna is a recipient of the Hubert H Humphrey Fellowship and participated in the World Bank Voice Secondment Program (VSP).
She also completed courses on Mastering Negotiation from Harvard Kennedy School and leadership courses from Australian National University.