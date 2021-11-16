Video
Rice silo, premix caramel factory construction begins at N’ganj CSD

Published : Tuesday, 16 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8
Staff Correspondent

The Directorate General of Food (DG Food) has started building a rice silo and a premix caramel factory on the Narayanganj Central Storage Depot (CSD) premises.
Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Sunday inaugurated the construction work at a programme organized on the CSD ground.
Narayanganj Deputy Commissioner Mosatin Billah presided over the programme while Jute and Textile Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi, local lawmaker Shamim Osman, Food Secretary Dr Nazmanara Khanum and DG Food Director General (DG) Shaikh Mujibor Rahman also spoke at the programme.
In his speech, Sadhan Chandra Majumder said Bangladesh has now turned into a role model of development from a 'bottomless basket' under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The government is now working to enhance its food grain stock to build a hunger free Bangladesh.
At the same time, it's also working to ensure proper price of farmer's produces, he added.
The Minister said the government has already ensured food safety for the people of the country. Now, it's working to reach safe and nutritious food to the consumers. The new rice silo and premix caramel factory would play a vital role to achieve the target.
According to Food Ministry, the new rice silo of 48,000 metric tons capacity will contain 12 separate silo bins of 4,000 tons. Using modernized chiller machines for maintaining humidity and temperature, it would be able to preserve rice for two years without any use of pesticides.
Using the premix caramel factory, the nutritious quality of rice would be improved.


